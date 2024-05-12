SSC, equivalent exam results to be published Sunday

The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2024 are scheduled to be published on Sunday.

The summary and statistics of this year’s SSC, equivalent exams will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban in the morning, said a press release issued from the Ministry of Education earlier.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Secretariat around 12:30pm in this regard, the release added.

This year, SSC and its equivalent examinations began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.