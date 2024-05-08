Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

IUB chess team clinch 3rd place in Collegiate Chess League

  • Competed against 280 universities, 330 teams worldwide
  • Four-month competitive season held online
IUB Mittens, the chess team of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), poses for a photograph after securing 3rd place in the Collegiate Chess League Spring 2024 recently. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 08 May 2024, 05:52 PM

IUB Mittens, the chess team of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), has secured a commendable 3rd place in the Collegiate Chess League Spring 2024, organized by Chess.com and Sig, competing against over 280 universities and 330 teams worldwide.

The four-month competitive season held online, which spanned from January to April 2024, highlighted the team's strategic prowess on an international stage.

The IUB team consisted of Amit Bikram Roy and Aimaan Saad Hamid from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Justin Mathias Baroi from the Department of General Management; and Kazi Navid Tahmid from the Department of Accounting, who together brought diverse strengths to the chessboard. They were mentored by Grandmaster Niaz Murshed, the first Grandmaster from South Asia.

Team IUB demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the league.

Key victories against institutions like Brown University (US), University of Cape Town (South Africa), Yale University (US), and Arizona State University (US) underscored their formidable presence in the league.

In their path to the third-place finish, the IUB Mittens triumphed over Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (India) in a crucial match.

Despite facing a challenging adversary in IIIT Jabalpur (India), who eventually won the championship, the IUB team's performance remained strong.

Topics:

IUBChess
Read More

IUB shines in National Squash Championship

IUB celebrates Int’l Women’s Day with four renowned business leaders

Prof Dato' Rajah Rasiah delivers public lecture at IUB

Bangladesh’s first national female squash tournament concludes at IUB

Narratives Unbound: Revisiting Partition’s Legacy

IUB inaugurates squash court and swimming pool

Latest News

ULAB hosts its 7th convocation ceremony

Supreme Court clears way for holding Jhenaidah-1 by-election

Global Finance names SCB 'Best Trade Finance Provider' in BD

How Modi's BJP plans to win a supermajority in India's election

Youth jailed in Thakurgaon for casting fake votes stealing ballot papers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x