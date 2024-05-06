Monday, May 06, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
President for enhancing supervision to ensure quality education in universities

  • Authorities directed to take effective steps for higher training of teachers
  • President suggests introducing skill-based programs
A delegation of National University pays a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: PID
Update : 06 May 2024, 06:40 PM

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday asked the university authorities to increase the supervision activities in universities to ensure quality education.

“It is very important to ensure the quality of education along with the expansion of higher education... The university can play an important role by increasing their supervision in this regard,” the president told the delegation of the National University (NU) as they paid a courtesy call on him on Monday.

Later, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told the BSS that during the meeting, the head of the stare was apprised by the delegation of various plans and educational activities of the university.

NU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Moshiur Rahman led the delegation. Other delegation members - NU pro-VC Architect Prof Dr Nizamuddin Ahmed, Treasurer Professor Abdus Salam Howlader and NU Registrar Mollah Mahfuz Al-Hossein accompanied the VC.

The press secretary said the NU VC invited the president, also the Chancellor of the universities, to chair the second convocation of the National University, likely to be held in the last month of this year.

The Head of State said students can get a higher degree and establish themselves in the national and international arenas as worthy citizens and emphasized extracurricular activities along with formal educational programs.

The university chancellor also directed the authorities to take effective steps for higher training of teachers of the university.

He also suggested introducing skill-based programs along with existing educational programs on campuses.

Secretaries concerned to the President were present at the meeting.

Topics:

Quality EducationBangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin
