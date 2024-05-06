Govt cracks down on corruption at madrasas

The Directorate of Madrasa Education launched a “clean-up” campaign in August last year, targeting madrasas across Bangladesh.

When this operation started, aimed at curbing corruption, allegations began to emerge against governing bodies, heads and teachers of institutions of various irregularities including recruitment, issuance of fake certificates and attempts at MPO-related fraud.

Stakeholders have also reported receiving numerous complaints of widespread irregularities in the last few months of the operation.

They said complaints against madrasas were incessant, but the directorate remained steadfast in its efforts. The agency continued to take action against madrasas where irregularities were widespread, they added.

Md Zakir Hossain, deputy director (administration) at the Directorate of Madrasa Education, said the clean-up operation was ongoing. "We are promptly taking action upon verifying any complaints.”

"It is not that the number of complaints is increasing suddenly; we have been receiving complaints for a considerable period. As we initiated the operation and took action, more complaints began to surface. Our cleansing campaign will continue, driven by a zero-tolerance policy," he added.

"Hundreds of madrasa teachers have faced consequences for involvement in recruitment and MPO fraud. We have implemented immediate inspection measures to prevent teachers from skipping classes and engaging in corrupt practices. Currently, 22 of our officers are dedicated to this task," he continued.

Furthermore, the official highlighted that the directorate had already responded by taking action following investigations into complaints against numerous madrasas. “Actions have been taken to look into hundreds of complaints.”

Graft galore

According to sources within the directorate, a case of fraud involved the appointment of an assistant librarian-cum-cataloguer at Moyezuddin Dakhil Madrasa in Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur.

Regulations dictate that the recruitment committee must include a representative of the directorate general for all appointments. However, in the case of appointing the assistant librarian-cum-cataloguer mentioned earlier, the committee had a fake "DG's representative." Consequently, on March 6, the directorate instructed the head of the madrasa to give an explanation for this action.

Saidur Rahman, the assistant, and Madrasa Superintendent Md Abdul Hamid faced suspension of their pay and allowances (MPO), with the directorate questioning why the president of the madrasa management committee should not face legal action.

Junior Maulvi Rahima Khatun of Barchala Amir Uddin Dakhil Madrasa in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur was unlawfully included in the MPO list through the use of fraudulent teacher registration.

In light of this complaint, her monthly pay order was suspended on March 25.

In addition, the directorate suspended the MPO of the madrasa’s assistant superintendent, Helal Uddin, due to Rahima's falsified documents being submitted to the DME. Both individuals were asked to provide explanations as to why their MPOs should not be permanently revoked.

The DME also requested information regarding the appointment of the assistant superintendent of Raham Gonj Hamidia Dakhil Madrasa in Galachipa upazila of Patuakhali in a letter sent to the institution on December 8. However, after the madrasa failed to impart the necessary information, the directorate sent another letter on April 3, urging the institution to verify all documents related to the appointment of Assistant Superintendent Saidur Rahman. However, the institute has yet to respond to these requests.

On April 1, the directorate ordered Md Sajjadul Islam, assistant teacher (physical education) at Hatior Bahumukhi Kamil Madrasa in Kalai upazila of Joypurhat, to appear before it with all relevant documents after it received complaints that his certificates were fake.

Following similar accusations levelled against Md Makbul Hossain, the superintendent of Dainur Islamia Dimukhi Dakhil Madrasa in Dinajpur Sadar upazila, the DME instructed him on March 31 to appear at its offices and bring along his MPO copy, recruitment and joining documents, educational certificates, and other relevant paperwork.

The agency received a complaint that the head of Rajpasha Balika Dakhil Madrasa in Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpur was involved in the “business of recruitment” through a contentious committee by concealing information. Then on March 26, it ordered the local upazila nirbahi officer to investigate the matter.

In the past three months, in response to complaints against numerous madrasas and their teachers, the DME has taken action by suspending MPOs, initiating investigations into the complaints and issuing show-cause notices.

Deputy Director Md Zakir Hossain said the agency had received an influx of complaints following the clean-up campaign and was diligently implementing measures wherever these complaints were validated.