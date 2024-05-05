Two ministries to collaborate to ensure free education up to eighth grade

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education have joined forces to guarantee the right to free basic education up to grade eight.

In an inter-ministerial meeting on Sunday, the two ministries affirmed their commitment to implementing the provisions outlined in the National Education Policy 2010.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has already made education up to the fifth grade free of charge, complemented by government stipends for students.

However, many parents still incur expenses in private educational institutions for the education of sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students.

Besides, 696 government primary schools offer unpaid classes up to eighth grade.

During the meeting, it was disclosed that both ministries will collaborate to fulfil the political commitment of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, extending the right to free basic education from primary to lower-secondary levels.

Presently, the rising cost of education at the primary, lower secondary, and secondary levels contributes to increased student dropout rates. To address this challenge, the ministries have agreed to provide free or low-cost education up to the lower secondary level.

To achieve this objective, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education will expand its free education initiatives to include sixth, seventh, and eighth grades.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education will work towards reducing the financial burden on students attending private educational institutions at the lower-secondary level, ensuring continued access to education for all.