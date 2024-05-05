Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

University of Asia Pacific holds its 10th convocation

5,977 graduates and postgraduates awarded degrees

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, adviser to the prime minister speaking at the 10th Convocation of University of Asia Pacific (UAP) at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh–China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 05 May 2024, 05:47 PM

The 10th convocation of University of Asia Pacific (UAP) was held on Saturday at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh–China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC).

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, adviser to the prime minister, conferred degrees on the new graduates on behalf of the chancellor of UAP, president of Bangladesh.

Dr Md Taher Abu Saif, Edward William and Jane Marr Gutgsell professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus, was present as a speaker.

A total of 5,977 graduates and postgraduates were awarded degrees this time, of which 4,216 were graduates and 1,761 were postgraduates.

Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir, chairman (Additional Duty), University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, was present as the special guest.

Among others, the chairperson of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Architect Mahbuba Haque, and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Qumrul Ahsan congratulated the students in their speeches.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sultan Mahmud delivered the welcome speech, and Brigadier General (Retd) Prof Dr AKM Nazrul Islam was the marshal of the convocation.

Among the awardee students, nine were awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal and 55 others were awarded the Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal.

Topics:

ConvocationUniversity of Asia Pacific (UAP)
Read More

NBR freezing accounts imperils teachers' salaries before Eid

7th convocation of UIU held

UAP holds opening ceremony of Winter School 2024

Architect Mahbuba Haque elected chairperson of UAP Board of Trustees

Shanto-Mariam University holds 3rd convocation-2023

2,349 graduates receive degrees at 24th convocation of IUB

Latest News

Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Dhaka hit by rain, hail amidst heatwave

Arakan Army plans large settlement near Bangladesh border

Another Rohingya killed in Ukhiya camp

Mazda Axela is setting the standard for sedan style in its class

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x