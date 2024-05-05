University of Asia Pacific holds its 10th convocation

The 10th convocation of University of Asia Pacific (UAP) was held on Saturday at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh–China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC).



Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, adviser to the prime minister, conferred degrees on the new graduates on behalf of the chancellor of UAP, president of Bangladesh.



Dr Md Taher Abu Saif, Edward William and Jane Marr Gutgsell professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus, was present as a speaker.



A total of 5,977 graduates and postgraduates were awarded degrees this time, of which 4,216 were graduates and 1,761 were postgraduates.



Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir, chairman (Additional Duty), University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, was present as the special guest.



Among others, the chairperson of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Architect Mahbuba Haque, and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Qumrul Ahsan congratulated the students in their speeches.



Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sultan Mahmud delivered the welcome speech, and Brigadier General (Retd) Prof Dr AKM Nazrul Islam was the marshal of the convocation.



Among the awardee students, nine were awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal and 55 others were awarded the Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal.