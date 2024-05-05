Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BUFT Dept of Business Administration hosts alumni get-together

  • Over 400 alumni participated
  • Cultural program organized by the BUFT Cultural Club

 

Department of Business Administration at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) organized the BUFT-DBA Alumni Get-Together 2024 on Friday, May 5, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 05 May 2024, 05:49 PM

The Department of Business Administration at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) organized a BUFT-DBA Alumni Get-Together for 2024 on Friday.

This event brought together over 400 alumni from various industries, both domestically and internationally.

Distinguished guests including Vice Chancellor Prof Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, and the Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies Prof Md Muinuddin Khan graced the occasion.

They were joined by deans from different faculties, heads of various departments, the head of DBA Dr Md Kamrul Hasan, and other faculty members.

Their presence highlighted the university’s dedication to nurturing strong bonds with its alumni network, fostering ongoing professional development, and encouraging collaboration.

This gathering marked the inception of the BUFT-DBA Alumni Association, with Mohammad Mahbub Hossain, International Business Development Manager at Texebo International Pte Ltd, selected to assume the role of president.

Additionally, a 25-member Executive Committee, a 19-member Advisory Panel, and a six-member Board of Directors were introduced, consisting of notable alumni committed to enhancing the BUFT Business community’s growth and connectivity.

The event featured a lively cultural program organized by the BUFT Cultural Club, which received enthusiastic applause from attendees.

Topics:

BUFT
Read More

Dipu Moni: BUFT playing strong role to meet challenges of the 21st century

BUFT organizes certificate-giving ceremony for Trust Bank Ltd officials

Latest News

Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Dhaka hit by rain, hail amidst heatwave

Arakan Army plans large settlement near Bangladesh border

Another Rohingya killed in Ukhiya camp

Mazda Axela is setting the standard for sedan style in its class

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x