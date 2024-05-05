BUFT Dept of Business Administration hosts alumni get-together

The Department of Business Administration at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) organized a BUFT-DBA Alumni Get-Together for 2024 on Friday.

This event brought together over 400 alumni from various industries, both domestically and internationally.

Distinguished guests including Vice Chancellor Prof Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, and the Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies Prof Md Muinuddin Khan graced the occasion.

They were joined by deans from different faculties, heads of various departments, the head of DBA Dr Md Kamrul Hasan, and other faculty members.

Their presence highlighted the university’s dedication to nurturing strong bonds with its alumni network, fostering ongoing professional development, and encouraging collaboration.

This gathering marked the inception of the BUFT-DBA Alumni Association, with Mohammad Mahbub Hossain, International Business Development Manager at Texebo International Pte Ltd, selected to assume the role of president.

Additionally, a 25-member Executive Committee, a 19-member Advisory Panel, and a six-member Board of Directors were introduced, consisting of notable alumni committed to enhancing the BUFT Business community’s growth and connectivity.

The event featured a lively cultural program organized by the BUFT Cultural Club, which received enthusiastic applause from attendees.