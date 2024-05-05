Haileybury Bhaluka to organize fully residential MIT Summer Workshop

Haileybury Bhaluka is going to organize a fully residential MIT Summer Workshop, set to take place from June 11-15.

This pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of educational collaborations, bringing together the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Haileybury Bhaluka to provide students with an unparalleled immersive learning experience.

Taking place on its campus in Mymensingh, the workshop aims to expand students' comprehension of engineering and design at an innovative level, fostering the creation of impactful solutions.

Haileybury Bhaluka is organizing the workshop in association with MIT Edgerton Center, MIT, United States.

This workshop will unveil the mechanics behind underwater robotics, AI-powered wheelchairs and handheld pollution mapping devices, fostering innovation for impactful solutions.

There is also an exciting opportunity to explore taking part in an underwater Harry Potter Quidditch competition.

Instructors in person will fly in from MIT, the world’s No 1 university (QS 2024 rankings), to guide the workshop participants.

The certificate will be provided by the Edgerton Center at MIT after the successful completion of the program.

All school students in Bangladesh, boys or girls, aged 11-16 years are eligible to participate in the workshop. The students, however, are required to know English.

The students will stay for five days (check in on June 10 night; check out on June 15 afternoon).

There will be no scope to skip the nights and return every morning. It is mandatory to be present throughout the five days as many projects will require out-of-classroom interactions at any time of the day or night.