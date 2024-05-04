Saturday, May 04, 2024

Better connectivity and safety at Beribadh: ULAB appeals to DNCC mayor

  • Request made to construct an entry-exit pathway from Beribadh
  • Installing street lamps urged for greater safety of female students
The images shows a group of student representatives from ULAB posing a photo with Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor, Md Atiqul Islam. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 04 May 2024, 12:21 AM

A group of student representatives from the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman and, held a meeting with the Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor, Md Atiqul Islam.

They presented a formal letter requesting to construct an entry-exit pathway from Beribadh to the ULAB campus, as well as installing street lamps for greater safety of female students.

The change has become necessary as the current pathway to the ULAB campus, shared with another organization, is not enough for the 6000 students studying at ULAB, which is projected to increase even more in the coming months, for which, the authorities have taken the initiative of constructing a new academic building.

Also present at the meeting were Dhaka North City Corporation’s Mayor’s APS, Farid Uddin, while the delegates of ULAB included Registrar Lt Col Md Foyzul Islam (Retd.), Taufiq Aziz, Senior Manager, External Affairs, other members of the administrative team along with various students of ULAB.

