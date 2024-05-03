Friday, May 03, 2024

Secondary schools, colleges, madrasas in 25 districts to remain closed on Saturday

  • Due to ongoing heatwave
  • All districts of Khulna, Rajshahi divisions
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 May 2024, 03:09 PM

All secondary schools in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, two districts in the Dhaka division, one district in Chittagong division and four districts in the Rangpur division will remain closed due to severe heat, the Ministry of Education announced through a circular on Friday.

Per the notification, due to an ongoing heatwave in the country, based on the weather forecast of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, all secondary schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions in 10 districts of Khulna division and eight districts of Rajshahi division, Dhaka and Tangail districts of Dhaka division, Chandpur district of Chittagong division, and Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari and Dinajpur districts of Rangpur division will remain closed on Saturday.

All secondary schools in the country were supposed to be open from Saturday.

However, the Ministry of Education decided to keep them closed in areas where the temperature is high due to the heatwave.

Heatwave Ministry of Education BMD
