Russia keen to increase scholarships for Bangladeshi students

Russia has shown keen interest in increasing scholarships for Bangladeshi students in higher education.

Russian ambassador to Bangladesh Aleksandr Mantytsky expressed this interest on Thursday in a meeting with Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel

Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Department Soleiman Khan, Additional Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Department (University) Khaleda Akhtar, and Third Secretary of the Russian Embassy Oleg Cozin also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Russian ambassador also expressed interest in solving the complexities of equivalency of degrees earned in Russian educational institutions and expanding opportunities for cooperation in nuclear engineering education and medical science degrees.