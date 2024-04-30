UGC for appointing ombudsman to probe sexual harassment at universities

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman (Additional Charge) Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir has suggested appointing an ombudsman from among the senior citizens in the universities to investigate various complaints, including sexual harassment, ragging and other irregularities.

He made the recommendation while addressing a meeting with stakeholders on the grievance redressal mechanism at the UGC on Tuesday, a press release said.

Alongside appointing an ombudsman, Prof Alamgir also suggested creating an impartial platform to speed up the disposal of complaints, protect the safety and privacy of individuals and ensure transparency and accountability of institutions.

UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman presided over the meeting.

