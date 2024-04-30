Education Minister: Schools will be kept open on Fridays if needed

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said schools will be kept open on Fridays if needed to finish lessons according to curriculums.

"There are a total of 185 working days. If we need to keep schools open on Friday, we will do so. If needed, we will also keep schools open on Saturday," the minister said during a press briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Regarding a High Court decision on educational institution closure, he said: “We are respectful of the court's decision. The court's decision will be followed until an appeal is filed.”

The minister also said educational institutions suffer more damage in rural areas than in cities when they are closed due to natural disasters and other holidays. Decisions on school openings and closings will be taken district-wise from now on. Educational institutions will not be closed or opened collectively countrywide anymore.

On Monday, the High Court ordered the closure of primary and secondary schools and madrasas till Thursday as severe heat bakes Bangladesh.

The High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the directives.

All secondary schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions were ordered to remain closed on Monday on the advice of the Ministry of Health and the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education in a circular said that institutions with air conditioning were allowed to operate if authorities wanted.

A moderate to severe heatwave is affecting the country including the capital Dhaka.

As a result, the met office on Sunday again issued a 72-hour or three-day heat alert across the country.

Bangladesh experienced its highest temperature in the last 52 years at 43.8°C in Jessore on Tuesday.

Rajshahi sizzled in 45.1°C temperature on May 18, 1972, after independence, the highest in recorded history of Bangladesh.