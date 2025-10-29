Thursday, October 30, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
DMTCL: No safety risks in metro rail operations

Metro rail operations are completely safe and services are being provided as usual, according to the press statement by DMTCL

File image of metro rail. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 06:54 PM

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has assured that all regulations related to metro rail safety are being strictly followed and the service is operating regularly, leaving no reason for passengers to be concerned.

The information was released on Wednesday in a press statement by DMTCL, signed by Director (Administration) AKM Khairul Alam. 

The statement said that metro rail operations are completely safe and services are being provided as usual. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure passenger safety.

Passengers have been requested not to be misled by any rumours and to continue using the metro rail service normally.

Dhaka Metro RailDhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL)
