Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka air quality 3rd worst in world Tuesday morning

AQI score 191

Brick kilns are a major source for air pollution and operation of hundreds of illegal kilns continue unabated in various parts of the country. The photo was taken in Savar recently. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 09:31 AM

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the "unhealthy" zone on Tuesday morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 191 at 9:04am, Dhaka ranked 3rd in the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality.

Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi occupied the first and second spots, with AQI scores of 421 and 269, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

 

Topics:

Air PollutionAir Quality Index
Read More

Dhaka air quality 6th worst in world Monday morning

Dhaka’s unhealthy air quality continues

Air pollution crisis deepens in Bangladesh as Rajshahi, Khulna overtake Dhaka

Dhaka’s air quality 5th worst in the world on Wednesday morning

As winter sets in, children gasp for breath in toxic air

Dhaka air 7th worst in world Monday morning

Latest News

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Bata posts 20% turnover growth in Q3’25

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x