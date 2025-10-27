Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Metro rail operating at reduced speed after Sunday’s fatal incident

Metro services were suspended Sunday afternoon after a bearing pad fell from pillar number 433, killing a pedestrian and injured two others

File image of metro rail. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Oct 2025, 06:45 PM

Dhaka’s metro rail is operating at a reduced speed between Bijoy Sarani and Farmgate as a safety precaution, a day after a fatal incident involving a fallen bearing pad that killed one person and injured two others.

A source at MRT Line-6 said on Monday that the train speed along the Bijoy Sarani–Farmgate–Bijoy Sarani section had been temporarily lowered for safety reasons.

Several passengers took to Facebook on Monday to report unusually slow train movement.

Passenger Shawon Biswas, who travelled from Agargaon to Shahbagh, said: “The train ran at a good speed up to Agargaon from Mirpur. After that, the speed gradually decreased, and after crossing Bijoy Sarani, it felt like the train was moving at only 8–10 km per hour.”

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the metro rail operating authority, had not yet made any official statement on the issue. However, several DMTCL officials confirmed the development.

DMTCL said metro services from Uttara North to Motijheel resumed uninterruptedly at 11am. on Monday for the convenience of passengers.

Metro services were suspended across the entire route on Sunday afternoon after a bearing pad fell from pillar number 433, killing a pedestrian and injuring two others.

Operations later resumed partially — between Agargaon and Uttara around 3pm, and between Motijheel and Shahbagh at 7:15pm — while the Shahbagh–Agargaon section remained closed until Monday morning.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL)
