Police accused of framing meat trader in drug case at Mohammadpur

Mohammadpur’s Geneva Camp, long notorious for drug-related violence, is under renewed scrutiny as residents have alleged police falsely implicated local meat trader Md Istekhar in a drug case.

On Thursday evening, Istekhar was sitting at a tea stall near Krishi Market when several police personnel approached him and asked him to go with them, according to eyewitnesses. He was taken to a nearby location, held, and later brought to Mohammadpur police station. The following morning, police filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act and sent Istekhar to court.

Istekhar’s wife, Ayesha Akter, said: “My husband has no involvement in any crime. The police lured him from a tea stall under the pretext of talking and filed a drug case. With three children and an elderly mother-in-law, I am completely helpless.”

She added that the family spent the night outside the police station pleading for his release, but no one listened.

Anti-drug activist allegedly targeted

Residents alleged Istekhar became a target due to his anti-drug stance. Abbas Hossain, a long-time Geneva Camp resident, said: “Istekhar has always participated in anti-drug movements. Drug dealers considered him an enemy, and some police sources allegedly framed him for money.”

Field investigations revealed that several individuals claiming to be police sources were involved in drug sales and extortion. Locals claimed that while major traffickers operate openly, ordinary citizens are often implicated in false cases.

Thriving drug trade in Geneva Camp

The area, covering Gaznabi Road, Babar Road, Shahjahan Road, and Humayun Road, remained a hub for drug trafficking despite regular police patrols and checkpoints. Investigations indicated at least 11 top traffickers control the camp, each commanding 20 to 50 armed followers. Police estimated daily drug transactions worth crores of taka.

Clashes and fatalities

Rival groups frequently clash over control of the trade. Since August 5 2024, more than 30 incidents involving crude bomb explosions and gunfire were reported, resulting in at least nine deaths and over 50 injuries.

Early Thursday, 22-year-old Zahid Hossain, who worked at a mobile servicing shop in Kallyanpur, was killed in a crude bomb explosion outside his home. His friend, Aftab Hossain, said: “During a clash, a crude bomb fell on Zahid and exploded.”

Allegations against police sources

Residents named several individuals — Fokinni Kallu, Molla Mehtab, and Molla Bashir — allegedly posing as police sources while running drug operations. A local rights organization leader said: “The same drug syndicate controls six camps in Mohammadpur. Some police officers are providing cover for this business.”

Police response

Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner Ibne Mizan defended the operations, saying, “Regular operations are conducted to control drugs in Geneva Camp. Several syndicates have already been caught. We are trying to ensure that innocent people are not harassed.” Mohammadpur police station Officer-in-Charge Kazi Md Rafique Ahmed added, “There are rival factions here, and one side often helps the police identify the other. Verification takes time.”

Call for oversight

Locals alleged that despite repeated operations, drugs, killings, and violence persist, and ordinary residents were harassed while major traffickers remained free.

The latest incident raised concerns that some police personnel may be complicit in the syndicate under the guise of anti-drug operations. Camp residents demanded senior police supervision to ensure anti-drug measures target criminals, not innocent citizens.