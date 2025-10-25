Saturday, October 25, 2025

Dhaka’s air quality remains unhealthy

Lahore, Delhi, Kolkata, and Beijing occupied the first four spots on the list of cities with the worst air quality

File image of air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 09:32 AM

Dhaka has ranked fifth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 169 at 9:02am on Saturday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as 'unhealthy’, according to the air quality index.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi and Kolkata, and China’s Beijing occupied the first four spots on the list, with AQI scores of 360, 270, 189, and 178, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, between 101 and 150 is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 151 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air Pollution in DhakaAir Quality Index (AQI)
