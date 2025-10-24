Friday, October 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Man killed by DSCC garbage truck in Jatrabari

Police said the truck was being driven by the driver's assistant, who has been arrested

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 11:05 AM

A 35-year-old man was killed after being hit by a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck in Jatrabari on Thursday night.

The deceased, Iqbal Hossain, died on the spot after being hit by the truck while crossing the road at Kalapatti area under Jatrabari police station around 10pm, police and hospital sources said.

The body was sent to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy. 

Iqbal, from Barisal, lived in Dhalpur and worked at a laundry shop. 

Police seized the truck and are investigating the incident.

Police said the truck was being driven by the driver's assistant, who has been arrested.

Road Crash DSCC
