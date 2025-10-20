Monday, October 20, 2025

BNP leaders join protesting teachers as sit-in enters ninth day

Teachers have been observing a continuous sit-in since October 12 at the National Press Club and the Central Shaheed Minar

 
Teachers from MPO-registered institutions begin a hunger strike at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 06:27 PM

Senior BNP leaders on Monday joined non-government MPO-listed teachers staging a sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar, as their protest entered its ninth day.

BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee visited the protesting teachers and employees to express solidarity.

“If we get the opportunity to assume power, we will fully nationalize MPO-listed educational institutions as part of our commitment to modernize education and ensure state recognition and dignity for teachers,” he told the gathering.

Delwar Hossain Azizi, president of the Alliance for Nationalization of MPO-Listed Education and member secretary of the Bangladesh Madrasa Teachers and Employees Forum, said: “No force — be it the police or BGB — can suppress teachers. They will not return home until their demands are met.”

Teachers have been staging a continuous sit-in since October 12 at the National Press Club and Central Shaheed Minar, demanding a 20% house rent allowance, Tk1,500 medical allowance, and a 75% festival bonus for employees.

As part of their program, they have held black-flag marches and hunger strikes, and on Sunday staged a “Hunger March” toward the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, banging plates and bowls.

Work abstention also continues at MPO-listed institutions across the country, though the education adviser claimed that many institutions are not participating.

On Sunday, the government announced a 5% house rent allowance (minimum Tk2,000) for MPO-listed teachers and employees.

Rejecting the circular, the teachers continued their movement, terming the decision a partial victory. They declared that the protest would persist until circulars are issued ensuring a 20% house rent allowance, Tk1,500 medical allowance, and a 75% festival bonus.

 

Topics:

Monthly Pay Order (MPO)Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee
