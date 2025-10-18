Saturday, October 18, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Five hours on, Dhaka airport fire continues to rage

The entire cargo system has collapsed and will take time to restore, says a cargo official, wishing to be anonymous

Fire rages through the cargo area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, burning medicines, telecommunication equipment, and other imported goods worth hundreds of crores, as firefighters struggle to bring it under control on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 08:58 PM

A fire that broke out in the cargo zone of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 2pm on Saturday remains uncontrolled even after five hours, destroying imported medicines, telecommunication equipment, garments, and other valuable goods, officials said.

Cargo management operations have suffered severe damage, raising concerns over when normal services might resume.

A total of 37 fire service units, along with personnel from the army, air force, and other agencies, are working to bring the blaze under control. As of 7pm, efforts were still ongoing.

A cargo official, wishing to be anonymous, said: “From what we have learned, the fire originated in the Sky Capital warehouse. It spread rapidly due to the presence of chemicals. Warehouse-3 of the cargo, cargo village, has been completely burnt down.

“The intensity and scale of the fire are unprecedented. Valuable imported goods, including garments, medicines, chemicals, and telecommunications equipment, have been destroyed. The entire cargo system has collapsed and will take time to restore.”

Khairul Alam Bhuiyan Mithu, vice-president of the Dhaka Customs House C&F Agents Association, told Dhaka Tribune: “We are facing one of the most devastating losses in recent memory. Almost all valuable imported items have been burnt. The cargo management system is practically paralyzed. The extent of the loss has left us deeply uncertain.”

He added, “The damage exceeds a thousand crores of taka. It is impossible to say how such a massive loss will be recovered.”

Topics:

FireHazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)
