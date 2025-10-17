Friday, October 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

July warriors protest against July Charter near parliament

Protesters said that the charter had been issued under India’s prescription and that the Awami League’s rehabilitation process had been completed

“July fighters” protest in front of the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 09:00 PM

July warriors staged a protest in front of the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building on Friday, denouncing the signing of the July National Charter as controversial.

The protesters said they would not accept the charter, claiming it undermines those injured during the July movement and demanding justice for attacks on the warriors.

At around 6:30pm, following the conclusion of the signing ceremony, over a hundred July warriors marched towards the parliament building, attempting to enter. Police blocked their entry with barricades, after which the leaders addressed the protesters from behind the security perimeter.

The protesters argued that the charter had been issued under India’s prescription and that the Awami League’s rehabilitation process had been completed, reflecting none of the expectations of the country’s people. They demanded that the charter be annulled.

Yasin Noor, organiser of Amra July Joddha Andolan, said, “Our protest will continue until this charter, which was signed by assaulting the injured in July, is annulled. The government has provided no legal basis for it.”

Earlier in the day, the protesters staged a demonstration on the stage of the July Charter signing ceremony, resulting in widespread clashes with police. Twenty protesters were injured and are receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Topics:

ProtestJuly Charter
Read More

CA Yunus: Signing of July Charter marks beginning of a new Bangladesh

Teachers begin hunger strike at Shaheed Minar

20 injured in clash between police, July warriors near parliament

Signing ceremony of July National Charter begins

July Charter signing may be delayed due to bad weather

Teachers call hunger strike after rejecting govt proposal

Latest News

Sharmeen Murshid opens 100-bed specialized hospital in Comilla

Innovatech 2.0 brings digital solutions to Bangladeshi small-scale farmers

Simmons urges Bangladesh players to stay away from social media

Sammy refuses to take Bangladesh lightly

Hamas says committed to Gaza truce and returning hostage remains

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x