July warriors protest against July Charter near parliament

July warriors staged a protest in front of the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building on Friday, denouncing the signing of the July National Charter as controversial.

The protesters said they would not accept the charter, claiming it undermines those injured during the July movement and demanding justice for attacks on the warriors.

At around 6:30pm, following the conclusion of the signing ceremony, over a hundred July warriors marched towards the parliament building, attempting to enter. Police blocked their entry with barricades, after which the leaders addressed the protesters from behind the security perimeter.

The protesters argued that the charter had been issued under India’s prescription and that the Awami League’s rehabilitation process had been completed, reflecting none of the expectations of the country’s people. They demanded that the charter be annulled.

Yasin Noor, organiser of Amra July Joddha Andolan, said, “Our protest will continue until this charter, which was signed by assaulting the injured in July, is annulled. The government has provided no legal basis for it.”

Earlier in the day, the protesters staged a demonstration on the stage of the July Charter signing ceremony, resulting in widespread clashes with police. Twenty protesters were injured and are receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.