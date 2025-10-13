Monday, October 13, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Govt declares building in Dhaka Cantonment as temporary jail

A Dhaka Cantonment building has been officially declared a temporary jail

Dhaka cantonment. Photo: UNB
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 04:42 PM

The government has designated a building within Dhaka Cantonment to serve as a temporary jail.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday, a day after announcing that 15 army officers wanted by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for alleged crimes against humanity were taken into army custody.

The Bangladesh Army on Saturday said 15 officers, against whom arrest warrants were issued for alleged involvement in disappearances and crimes against humanity, were taken into custody.

Among them, 14 are serving officers and one is an officer in the LPR, and another officer did not respond to notice, said Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, Adjutant General of the Bangladesh Army, while briefing reporters at a press conference in Dhaka Cantonment.

The ICT on Wednesday issued warrants for the arrests of 30 individuals in two cases of crimes against humanity involving the disappearance and torture of opposition figures during the Awami League regime.

Of the 30 accused, 17 face charges related to torture at the Task Force Interrogation (TFI) cell of RAB, and 13 are accused of torture at the Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC).

Topics:

Dhaka Cantonment
