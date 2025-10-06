DMP files 1,772 cases for violating traffic rules

The Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has filed 1,772 cases against motor vehicles for violating traffic rules in a single day across the capital.

This information was confirmed in a press release issued on Monday signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Media and Public Relations Division) of the DMP Muhammad Talebur Rahman.

The DMP on Monday said that they filed those cases and realized the money on Sunday through their regular drives against the traffic rule breakers, it said.

During the drive, a total of 401 vehicles were impounded and 71 others towed.

The DMP information further said the drive will continue to bring discipline on the city streets.