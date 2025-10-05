Sunday, October 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Man held over bus arson, shooting in Mirpur

Two allegedly led a group of miscreants who set fire to a bus belonging to Alif Paribahan on Friday morning

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 09:43 AM

A man has been arrested in connection with setting fire to a passenger bus and opening fire in Dhaka’s Senpara Parbata area on Friday, according to the army.

Suspect Nesar Uddin was arrested from the Rupnagar Eastern Housing area on Saturday following a complaint filed by the owners of the affected bus, said army officials during a press briefing.

“Based on Nesar’s information, we are conducting operations to arrest another suspect, Pintu,” the army statement said.

According to initial reports, Nesar and Pintu allegedly led a group of miscreants who set fire to a bus belonging to Alif Paribahan on Friday morning.

The attackers also reportedly opened fire during the incident and physically assaulted the bus driver and his assistant.

Mirpur
