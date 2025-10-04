Saturday, October 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Nation pays final respect to Ahmad Rafiq at Shaheed Minar

His body will be donated to Birdem Hospital in accordance with his last wish following the tributes

People from all walks of life paid their final respects to language movement veteran, essayist, and Rabindra scholar Ahmad Rafiq. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 07:23 PM

People from all walks of life paid their final respects on Saturday to language movement veteran, essayist, and Rabindra scholar Ahmad Rafiq at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

According to the Ahmad Rafiq Foundation, which was established in his name, his body will be donated to Birdem Hospital (Ibrahim Medical College) in accordance with his last wish following the tributes.

At around 11am, his body was brought to Shaheed Minar, where citizens, organizations, and admirers gathered to honor him. After the homage, a funeral procession carried his body to Ibrahim Medical College Hospital for donation to support the training and research of medical students.

People from all walks of life paid their final respects to language movement veteran, essayist, and Rabindra scholar Ahmad Rafiq. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Ahmad Rafiq, a veteran of the 1952 Language Movement, passed away on Thursday at Birdem Hospital. He was 96 and had been suffering from multiple ailments, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney failure, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, electrolyte imbalance, bedsores, and lung infections.

Born on September 12, 1929, in Shahbazpur village of Brahmanbaria, Ahmad Rafiq completed his Higher Secondary Certificate from Haraganga College in Munshiganj before enrolling in the Department of Chemistry at Dhaka University. He later switched to Dhaka Medical College due to a lack of residential facilities.

In 1952, during his third year, he actively participated in rallies, meetings, and processions alongside students of Fazlul Huq Hall, Dhaka Hall, and Mitford. In 1954, he was the only Dhaka Medical College student against whom an arrest warrant was issued during the agitations. By the end of 1955, he resumed public life and completed his MBBS, though he did not pursue a medical career.

Topics:

Shaheed Minar
Read More

NCP rally begins with speech from July martyr’s brother

Info adviser: Shaheed Minar is a symbol of resistance, victory

Govt starts collecting uprising memories through 'Notes on July'

Ex-BDR members go to Shaheed Minar after police obstruction at Kakrail

BNP factions clash over flower offerings at Shaheed Minar

Bangladesh unites to pay solemn tribute to Language Movement martyrs

Latest News

Taylor Swift breaks streaming records with new 'Showgirl' album

Educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam suffers heart attack, stents inserted

Low-income families suffer as OMS sale halted in Gopalganj

Sakhawat discusses ship recycling, climate plans with IMO chief in Dubai

Deposits surge, stocks soar for Shariah banks

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x