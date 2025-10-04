DSCC to upgrade libraries to modern standards

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has taken the initiative to upgrade its libraries to modern standards. To this end, the organization has already formed a committee.

The information was confirmed by sources at DSCC on Friday.

Earlier, DSCC Secretary Mohammad Shafiqul Islam issued an office order approving the formation of the committee.

Secretary Shafiqul Islam said that the initiative aims to modernize libraries under DSCC ownership, including the Shaheed Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho Memorial Library and other regional branches.

A joint effort between the Green Future Foundation and DSCC will establish these as modern, technology-equipped model libraries. A seven-member committee has been formed to review the agreements and prepare a draft contract, he added.

According to DSCC sources, the secretary has been made the committee chair, while the chief welfare and slum development officer of DSCC has been appointed as the member secretary.

Other members include the regional executive officer of DSCC Zone 1, the chief health officer, a systems analyst, a public relations officer, and a legal officer.