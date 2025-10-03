Green chilli hits Tk350 as vegetable prices surge in Dhaka

After staying around Tk200 or slightly above for the past two and a half months, the price of green chillies has jumped to between Tk300 and Tk350 per kilogram. Round eggplant, previously Tk150 per kg, now costs Tk220. In addition, prices of most vegetables are approaching Tk100 per kg.

Sellers attribute the rise to the closure of the border with India during Puja and crop damage caused by two consecutive days of rain. Ordinary buyers, however, complain that prices of almost everything have been climbing for a long time due to insufficient market monitoring.

Visits to several markets in Puran Dhaka on Friday revealed that eggplants, already beyond the reach of many over the past few weeks, have risen further. Round eggplants that used to cost Tk70 are now selling at Tk220 per kg. Long and white round varieties have increased by Tk20, now priced at Tk100 and Tk140 per kg, respectively.

Compared to last week, carrots, tomatoes, okra, beans, bitter gourd, snake gourd, and ash gourd have risen by Tk10 to Tk20 per kg. Current prices are: carrots Tk120, tomatoes Tk140, okra Tk80–90, beans Tk100, bitter gourd Tk100–120, and ash gourd Tk60 per kg.

Other vegetables include ridge gourd Tk80, taro root Tk80, spiny gourd Tk70, cucumber Tk80, snake gourd Tk60, radish Tk60, bottle gourd Tk70, and potatoes Tk25 per kg. Papaya has decreased slightly, dropping by Tk5 to Tk25 per kg, while hyacinth beans, which were Tk240, are now selling at Tk160 per kg.

From mid-July until last week, green chillies were priced between Tk180 and Tk250 per kg. Over the past few days, the price has jumped by around Tk100. Ordinary chillies are now Tk300 per kg, while better varieties sell for Tk320–350 per kg.

Selim Mia, a vendor at Ray Saheb Bazar, said: “The borders with India are closed because of Puja, and the rain has also affected supply. Most of our chillies come from India, and local production is minimal. When imports stop, demand rises, and traders increase prices.”

Another vendor, Abu Sayeed, said: “Due to the rain, vegetable supply is low, and imports from India are halted. Many customers have gone to their villages for the holidays, yet prices have still gone up.”

Small trader Ali Hossain added: “For a long time, fish, meat, and vegetable prices have remained high. Today, fewer customers are in the market, but prices are still high. Traders are operating in a syndicate, deliberately keeping prices elevated, with no monitoring or action. Most vegetables are now around Tk100—how are people supposed to manage?”

Fish and chicken prices remain stable

Prices of fish and chicken have remained largely stable compared to last week. Broiler chicken is Tk180–190 per kg, Pakistani chicken Tk310–320, goat meat Tk1300, sheep Tk1000, and beef Tk750 per kg.

Mojibur Rahman, a vendor at Sutrapur Bazar, said: “Chicken prices increased by Tk10–20 due to rain, but we cannot pass on the extra cost. Many customers have gone to their villages for Puja, so we are selling at a loss.”