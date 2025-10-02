Rain pushes green chilli to Tk300/kg, most vegetable prices soar

The price of green chilli in the capital’s kitchen markets has surged to Tk300 per kilogram, while the cost of almost all other vegetables has also risen, driven by recent rains and supply shortages.

Talking with the correspondent, Abdul Hai, a street vendor of vegetables in the Segun Bagicha areas of the capital, said on Thursday that the prices of green chillies have increased by Tk100 per kg in the wholesale market.

As a result, they are selling green chilli by Tk300 to Tk320 per kg, which was Tk200 per kg on Wednesday.

Not only green chilli but also the prices of almost all vegetables increased by Tk10 to Tk20 per kg on Thursday. The traders have blamed rainy weather and the short supply of vegetables in the wholesale market.

Alauddin Hawlader, another vendor, told UNB that the prices of almost all vegetables increased as the farmers are not picking or collecting vegetables from the field during the rains.

Besides, vegetable fields of low-lying areas are remaining underwater, and the vegetables of the surrounding Dhaka were damaged by waterlogging. This adverse weather in late autumn has affected the vegetable field and early cultivated winter vegetables fields, he said.

The consecutive days of rain have resulted in damaged harvests, pushing the prices of most vegetables above the Tk80 per kg mark, with most seeing an increase of Tk10 to Tk20 from the previous week.

The rising trend was observed during a market visit conducted by UNB reporters on Thursday across major city markets, including Karwan Bazar, Mohakhali, Hatirpool, Fakirapool, and Gopibag.