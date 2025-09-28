DU female students challenge dormitory curfew rules

Female students at the University of Dhaka (DU) are pushing back against strict dormitory policies that impose a 10pm curfew, arguing for more flexible entry rules that would allow them to access their halls using student ID cards regardless of the time.

The situation erupted after two female students were barred from entering the Mal Chattar area of the campus at 10:38pm on Sunday, despite showing their university identification.

The incident has highlighted significant gender disparities in dormitory policies, where female students face rigid curfews and limited flexibility compared to their male counterparts, who can generally access most dormitories at any time.

Female students are demanding that while the main dormitory gates may close at 10pm, other gates should remain open with more flexible policies to accommodate work commitments, medical emergencies, and family obligations that often require students to return after the 10pm curfew.

How did the incident unfold?

The issue began when two female students were reportedly barred from entering the Mal Chattar area of Dhaka University after 10pm.

Students Israt Jahan and Shimu Akter Shimla, residents of Shamsun Nahar Hall, attempted to enter Mal Chattar at 10:38pm on Sunday but were allegedly stopped by staff from DU’s proctorial body.

Israt Jahan told Dhaka Tribune: "They (proctorial body) told us that there are orders from above."

However, DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed later clarified that the Proctor Office had not issued any such directive and that the staff involved were from the university’s Estate Office.

Israt added that when she contacted the proctor directly, she was asked for her parents’ contact number.

When contacted, DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed told Dhaka Tribune that he only wanted to confirm that she was indeed a student of the university. "Informing my students' parents after asking for their contact numbers was not my motive at all."

The university's proctor has issued a statement expressing regret over this incident. This information was conveyed in a notice sent to the media from the Proctor's Office on Sunday afternoon.

The notice stated that no "directive or announcement" has been issued from their end prohibiting female students from entering the Dhaka University campus after 10pm. Last night, there was "some misunderstanding" when a female student was entering the Dhaka University Mal area (Chattar). The DU proctor expresses "sincere regret" over this incident.

How strict are dormitory rules for female students at DU?

Female dormitories operate under stricter rules than male dormitories. Non-resident female students cannot enter their assigned dormitories, let alone others. Male students, however, can generally enter most male dormitories regardless of affiliation or residence.

Most female dormitories close gates at 10pm and open at 6am. In emergencies, resident students can get permission to use late gates, typically open until 11pm. Despite these provisions, female students report difficulties returning to dormitories after vacations or late-night events. Some have waited the entire night for the gates to open despite multiple guards being present.

Anika Tahsin Hafsa, a student from Ruqayyah Hall, told Dhaka Tribune that she was going to donate blood for a surgery around 9:30pm on Friday. "They (hall administration) delayed me 20–25 minutes for late permission, and even then I had to enter by the written deadline of 10:30pm."

Nela Akter, a resident student from Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall, who has a part-time job, argued that work does not end at the same time every day, and after leaving the office, she often has to face severe traffic jams, causing her to be late. "I can't count how many times I've had to listen to lectures from the floor in-charge and at the gate. Now, where exactly is my fault in this?"

"To those who keep shouting 'What are girls doing outside after 10pm?' — I want to tell them: we don't enjoy working either. You take care of our financial responsibilities, and we won't go outside except for class time," Nela added.

Tanjila Tasnim, a resident at Ruqayyah Hall, argued: "Those who want to enter the hall by 10pm can do so — no one stops them, but for those who have jobs or tutor students a bit far away, the struggle they face — no one even considers that."

Israt Jahan Imu, resident of Shamsun Nahar Hall, told Dhaka Tribune that she once arrived in Dhaka at 5am but could not enter her dormitory. "I had to wait for an hour at TSC, alone that day," she said.

She added that contacting house tutors or provosts late at night often causes irritation, which can create negative impressions affecting students later.

What plans do female students propose?

Most female students argued that they want the main dormitory gate to be closed at 10pm, but the late gate should remain open so that students can enter or exit in case of emergencies.

According to female students, hall closing and opening times are a separate matter. Female students should be able to enter their dorms at night without any obstacles.

"The time limit should be extended. If not extended, at least it should be relaxed. Even if they close at 10pm, the late gate policy should be more flexible," suggested Anika Tahsin Hafsa.

"The late gate should be open until 12am without any harassment, and when there are special needs (returning from home, medical emergencies), alternative arrangements should be kept in place," suggested Tanjima Pathan, a student from Ruqayyah Hall.

"There are emergencies, urgent work, programs — so many different situations. Whoever has the opportunity to enter should be able to enter when they can. Any barrier to entering the hall is unacceptable," stated Fateha Tasnim Anne, a resident from Ruqayyah Hall.

"Those who want to enter the hall by 10pm, if the hall gate timing is extended, no one will force them to stay outside. But we're being forced to enter the hall at that fixed time," Tanjila Tasnim suggested.

"Those who want to come back early can do so. But just because they come back early doesn't mean it's fair to demand that everyone must return by 10pm. Those who have work commitments should be able to enter the hall smoothly by showing their ID cards, even if they're late — this should be ensured," suggested Samia Islam Preetymony, a resident from Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall.

Ducsu leaders, Central Social Welfare Secretary Jubair Bin Nesari and Central Executive Member Hema Chakma, had a meeting with the Proctor around 12pm on Sunday regarding the Mal Chattar issue.

This year, on July 14 — in recognition of women's role in the July uprising — "Dhaka University Women Student Day" was observed. Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan had announced that this day would later be added to the university calendar.

On this day, female students were allowed to roam outside dormitories after 10pm, but a group of female students staged a protest criticizing this one-night outing.