Awami League’s flash procession: 244 activists arrested in Dhaka, crude bombs recovered

Among them 50 were arrested by detectives

Police arrested 244 leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies foiling preparations for lightning processions in different parts of the capital on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 08:48 PM

Police arrested 244 leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies foiling preparations for lightning processions in different parts of the capital on Wednesday.

Based on information that the members from Awami League and its associate bodies were gathering at different locations in Dhaka to launch fresh demonstrations, police conducted drives in different parts of the capital and arrested 244 people, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Among them 50 were arrested by detectives, 27 by CTTC, 100 from Tejgaon Division, 55 from Ramna Division, five from Gulshan, four from Mirpur division and three from Uttara division.

Besides, 14 crude bombs and seven banners were also recovered with the help of local people during the drives, he said.

Speaking at a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre on Wednesday afternoon, DMP Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam said efforts are on to identify those who funded, sheltered or facilitated the groups, who’s activities whose activities are banned.

In earlier such drives, 500 leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies were arrested from the capital.

The interim government has banned all activities of the Awami League, besides completely outlawing its student body Chhatra League.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Awami League (AL)
