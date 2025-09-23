Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dhaka air quality moderate on Tuesday morning

AQI score 95

Brick kilns are a major source for air pollution and operation of hundreds of illegal kilns continue unabated in various parts of the country. The photo was taken in Savar recently. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 10:09 AM

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked 11th on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 95 at 9:07am on Tuesday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as "moderate," referring to a light health threat, according to the AQI index.

Pakistan’s Lahore, Uganda’s Kampala and Uzbekistan’s Tashkent occupied the first, second and third positions on the list, with AQI scores of 181, 165, and 159 respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered "moderate," usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups," between 150 and 200 is "unhealthy," between 201 and 300 is said to be "very unhealthy," while a reading of 301+ is considered "hazardous," posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

