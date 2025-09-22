Monday, September 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka air turns ‘good’ due to heavy rainfall Monday morning

AQI score 42

File image: Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 09:44 AM

Under the influence of heavy rainfall in the early morning, Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked 61st on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 42 at 9:25am on Monday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as ‘good,’ referring to a sound health, according to the AQI index.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Kolkata and Indonesia’s Jakarta cities respectively occupied the first, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 169, 163, and 140 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air PollutionAQI
Read More

Dhaka air quality 6th worst in world Friday morning

Dhaka air quality continues to be moderate Tuesday morning

3,797 cases filed, 26.38C fines realized in nationwide anti-pollution drives

Dhaka air still in moderate range Monday morning

Dhaka air continues to be ’moderate’ Thursday morning

Dhaka's air quality moderate on Wednesday morning

Latest News

Passengers suffer as bus workers of 3 northern districts go on strike

Overnight downpour floods Dhaka, commuters struggle through gridlocks

Experts: Banking sector's 1,100,000C debt remains persistent problem

Not a rivalry anymore, Suryakumar says after beating Pakistan

UNGA: Prof Yunus scheduled to reach New York Monday afternoon

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x