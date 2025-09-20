Sunday, September 21, 2025

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Joint forces arrest 32, seize weapons, drugs during Geneva Camp raid in Dhaka

In view of recent attacks and crimes, law enforcement agencies have increased surveillance throughout the camp

The operation took place on Saturday, from 5pm to 9pm. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 11:25 PM

 

At least 32 people were arrested with crude bombs, weapons and drugs during joint operations by Bangladesh army and police personnel at Geneva Camp in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Saturday.

The raid conducted from 5pm to 9pm, focused on block 7 of the camp. H

Hue quantity of heroin, eight crude bombs, bomb-making equipment, and sharp weapons were recovered from the hideout of top drug dealer Buniya Sohel. The bomb disposal unit neutralized the bombs around 8pm, said Mohammadpur police station Officer-in-Charge Kazi Md Rafiq Ahmed.

“Our special anti-narcotics operation in Geneva Camp is ongoing. In today’s operation, a large number of cocktails, petrol bombs, sharp weapons, and drugs were recovered. A total of 32 people were arrested. Several more operations will be carried out inside the camp, said the police official.

Sources said that under Buniya Sohel’s leadership, drugs, weapons, and criminal activities have long been rampant in the camp. Following recent attacks and crimes, law enforcement agencies intensified surveillance, and joint operations will continue to curb illegal activities and apprehend criminals.

Topics:

Bangladesh ArmyMohammadpur
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

