Friday, September 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CAB chief: Farmers forced to take high-interest loans under syndicate pressure

CAB unveiled its annual plan, vowing to build a more consumer-friendly market system

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 05:47 PM

Although Bangladesh Bank has introduced low-interest loan schemes for farmers, only a very small number of them are benefiting from it, alleged Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President AHM Shafiquzzaman on Friday.

He said farmers are being forced to borrow money at high interest rates due to the influence of syndicates.

Shafiquzzaman made the allegation while addressing a press conference, titled ‘CAB’s Activity Briefing’, at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

“This year, Tk30,000 crore has been allocated as low-interest loans for farmers. But whether marginal farmers are actually receiving the benefit remains a big question. Large syndicates have emerged around this loan, forcing farmers to borrow at high interest,” he said.

He asserted that CAB will work more actively in the coming days to break such syndicates and ensure fair benefits for farmers.

Clarifying CAB’s mandate, Shafiquzzaman said: “It is not CAB’s responsibility to enforce the law. CAB identifies irregularities and advises relevant authorities, makes policy recommendations, and when necessary, files writ petitions with the High Court in matters of public interest.”

Authorities like the National Consumer Rights Protection, BSTI, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, district commissioners and UNOs exercise administrative powers. CAB only makes recommendations without using administrative authority and will continue to do so, he added.

CAB also unveiled its annual plan at the press conference, vowing to build a more consumer-friendly market system.

The plan includes both online and offline initiatives to raise consumer awareness.

Topics:

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB)Bangladesh Bank (BB)
Read More

'No dividends for owners, bonuses for officials if banks incur losses'

Bangladesh Bank deputy governor stopped at airport, denied foreign travel

BB reserve heist: Probe report to be submitted on Sept 29

Bangladesh Bank governor stresses teacher competence for national prosperity at EWU event

Remittance inflow rises by 7.4% till August 20

Forex reserves at US$30.85b

Latest News

Youth held in Dinajpur over BCS question paper leak

9-year-old drowns under Tongi bridge

Celebrities rally in London at Gaza fundraiser

Cyber law 2025: Online gamblers to face 2 years' jail or Tk 1C fine

Jaya Ahsan returns with fire—‘Fereshte’ drops, ‘Domm’ brews

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x