Beat the heat – save Dhaka

While Bangladesh ranks second globally in exposure to elevated temperatures, the case of the capital Dhaka, identified as a global hotspot for urban heat, is particularly concerning.

Dhaka warmed notably faster than the rest of the country, as maximum temperature soared by 1.4°C over the past four decades compared to the national average of 1.1°C.

A new World Bank report assigned – rapid urbanization, population growth, and unplanned development resulting in loss of green space and vegetation as some of the factors contributing to the “urban heat island” effect in Dhaka.

The "An Unsustainable Life: The Impact of Heat on Health and the Economy of Bangladesh," analyzed national temperature and humidity trends from 1976–2023 and draws from a new two-round 2024 household survey of more than 16,000 people across Bangladesh.

Speaking at the report launch event, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said its high time Bangladesh needs to decide how many more people it wants the national capital to host. It’s a capacity issue. Clearly indicating to an overcrowded Dhaka, the advisor said saving Dhaka from such extreme heat exposure would require certain proactive actions.

She identified a few, which include, decide on Dhaka population optimum ceiling and decentralization, no further foot-dragging on detailed area plan (DAP), establishment of a functioning public transport system in the city, protecting the last remaining greens around Dhaka, no building construction without the RAJUK-sanctioned plans, and rollout ‘zero soil’ policy in Dhaka.

The term "Zero Soil" in Dhaka refers to an environmental initiative launched in June 2025 to combat air pollution by preventing exposed soil from generating dust. The goal is to cover bare soil in public and private spaces with grass, ivy, and other vegetation, such as cover crops, through tree plantation programs and greening efforts along roads, footpaths, and water bodies. This initiative involves the city corporations, the forest department, and citizens in a coordinated effort to implement greening strategies.

She was highly critical of developing housing plots in Purbachal phase-2 at the cost of losing greens and wondered why influential people, already possessing land assets, are awarded plots in such housing being developed surrounding Dhaka. She batted in support of preserving all trees, vegetations, forests and green ecosystems around the capital city.

World Bank division director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, Jean Pesme, said: “Extreme heat is not just a seasonal inconvenience. Its impact is far-reaching. As we see in Bangladesh that the rising temperature is affecting our health and productivity, and the country’s prosperity.”

“By building on its experience in climate adaptation and taking a coordinated approach across sectors, Bangladesh can address the heatwave impacts and maintain sustainable growth. The good news is that it can be done, as seen in countries like Singapore and others," Jean Pesme added.

“Our analysis shows measurable links between exposure to heat and poorer health outcomes, alongside substantial productivity losses. Like many other countries, Bangladesh faces real risks of lost human capital and productivity,” said Iffat Mahmud, senior operations officer, World Bank and co-author of the report. “Evidence-based policies and targeted investment for better adaptation measures can improve well-being and livelihoods and secure a healthy future tomorrow.”

The report calls for urgent, coordinated action to protect people, livelihoods, and economy from escalating heat risks.

The report recommends enhancing national preparedness through a multisectoral approach to dealing with heatwaves and equipping health systems to manage heat-related illnesses, adaptation and preventive measures like creating urban green space and collecting granular and accurate weather and health data to inform decisions will help reduce exposure and risks.

In addition, international support and public and private financing for mitigating the impacts of global warming on Bangladesh will be important, it noted.

Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Feng Zhao, Practice Manager, South Asia Health Nutrition and Population Practice, World Bank and Wameq A Raza, Senior Health Specialist, World Bank, also spoke, among others.