Durga Puja: Yunus says no govt can deprive citizens of basic rights

Extending advance Durga Puja greetings, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said no government has the right to deny citizens their fundamental constitutional rights.

“We - the entire nation is a broader family. The government is committed to ensuring equal rights and dignity for all citizens,” he said, emphasizing the importance of unity to defeat evil forces.

Prof Yunus visited Dhakeshwari National Temple to witness the preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja and exchanged greetings with members of the Hindu community.

The chief adviser, who is scheduled to reach New York on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly, said the visit gave him peace of mind before his departure from Dhaka as he will not be in Dhaka during the Puja celebration.

"Now I can head towards the UN General Assembly with peace in mind. We are citizens of this country, and there will be no discrimination against anyone,” he said.

Prof Yunus also urged all citizens to remain aware of their rights. “Keep reminding you that you are a citizen of this country, and you must be given the rights and dignity guaranteed by the Constitution.”

He expressed optimism that Bangladesh would continue to march toward progress and prosperity through unity.

Prof Yunus noted that he initially feared missing the joy of Durga Puja celebrations as he would be abroad during the festival. “I didn’t want to be deprived of this joy, so I came here today,” he said.

On Monday, Prof Yunus urged everyone to remain vigilant so that no scope for conspiracy arises around Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community.

He conveyed his sincere thanks and extended advance greetings when Hindu religious leaders met him at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Leaders of various puja celebration parishads invited the chief adviser to visit puja mandaps during the upcoming Durga Puja.

“Although I always want to meet you, I rarely get the chance. On the occasion of puja, I at least get to meet you in person once a year and exchange views,” Prof Yunus told the leaders.

The chief adviser enquired about preparations for the festival and the overall situation.

Hindu community leaders informed him that the number of puja mandaps has increased significantly this year compared to last year and preparations across the country are underway in full swing.

They said all necessary cooperation is being provided by the interim government for this year’s celebrations.

They specially thanked the adviser and secretary of the relevant ministry.

The leaders also said the religious affairs adviser remains in regular contact with them and visits temples frequently.

They expressed hope that, with the continued cooperation of all sides, the puja would be celebrated smoothly, as in previous years.

Jayanta Kumar Deb, president of the Metropolitan Puja Committee, specially thanked the chief adviser for allocating land through the Ministry of Railways for a permanent Durga temple, calling it a historic event.

“You have kept us informed regularly since taking charge. Like last year, we received two days’ holiday for puja again this year—our special thanks for that. You also visited the Dhakeshwari temple immediately after returning to the country on August 8 last year and said: ‘We are all one family.’ That message deeply inspired us,” he said.

Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council President Basudev Dhar recalled Yunus’ remarks during his visit to the Dhakeshwari Temple last year.

“We do not want a country where worship takes place under strict security guard.” Dhar said.

“This was the first time we heard such a statement from a head of government. We agree with your vision. Your words and cordial approach have inspired us,” he said.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Kalyan Front Secretary General SN Tarun Dey praised Yunus’s efforts to promote communal harmony.

He said: “You have set an example during your tenure. For the past year, we have seen lies and fake news spread, especially through social media. We wish that all the people of Bangladesh, regardless of religion, caste, or ethnicity, can live well under your leadership.”

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain emphasized that the Ministry of Religion represents all faiths.

“We ensure welfare programs through the Welfare Trust. For example, a temple is being built in Tahirpur, Sunamganj, with ministry support. Stairs are being built for a bathroom in another temple. We are assisting indigent temples, pagodas, churches, and also supporting vulnerable groups, including widows and orphans,” he said.

Mass Education Adviser Prof Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy and leaders of the Hindu community were present.