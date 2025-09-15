DMP commissioner calls for 'highest degree of neutrality' in upcoming election

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali has urged police officers to demonstrate the highest degree of neutrality ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election, leaving behind past electoral controversies.

“No weakness should be shown towards any party ideology or individual,” he said at DMP’s monthly crime review meeting held at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh on Monday.

Citing the Ducsu elections as an example, he added that a fair and smooth election is possible through collective effort.

The DMP commissioner also stressed, “Everyone must remain vigilant to prevent the mischief of banned organizations, and strict action must be taken against those who disturb law and order.”

Ahead of the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja, he instructed officers to make necessary preparations while emphasizing the importance of fostering humanitarian qualities among police personnel.

At the meeting, DMP’s Additional Police Commissioner (Administration) Md Sarwar reported that modernization efforts are underway using information technology, including the introduction of video prosecution to enforce traffic laws.

Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam said: “Effective measures will be taken to prevent snatching in the capital, including identifying snatching-prone spots and increasing patrols, while bringing supporters and financiers of banned organizations under the law.”

Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Md Faruk Hossain presented an overview of the overall crime situation in August.