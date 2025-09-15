Monday, September 15, 2025

Milestone tragedy: One more student released from burn institute

With the latest release, 26 burn victims have left the institute, while 10 remain in treatment

File image of National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 06:59 PM

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) on Monday released one more student who suffered burn injuries in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

A 14-year-old student, Rohan, was discharged as his health conditions improved, said NIBPS Resident Surgeon Dr Shawon Bin Rahman.

Rohan suffered 40% burn injuries in the crash. 

With him, a total of 26 burn victims of the crash have so far been released from the institute, while 10 others remain under treatment.

On July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) fighter jet slammed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College minutes after take-off around 1pm, killing 35 people, including the pilot, according to health ministry officials.

BAFMilestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
