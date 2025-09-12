Ashkona roads in shambles: Flooding, potholes make life hazardous

Pothole-ridden streets, broken drains, and frequent flooding have turned daily life in Ashkona into a constant struggle, with residents facing accidents, health risks, and long commutes.

Most roads in the area are full of deep potholes. Even light rain leaves knee-deep water, submerging streets and alleys. With the drainage system collapsed, dirty water overflows from manholes, spreading foul odors across the neighborhood. The stagnant water has worsened mosquito infestations, raising concerns about potential disease outbreaks.

In July 2024, authorities announced a four-month closure of the road for an underpass project. But a year later, the work has not even begun. With no alternative routes available, residents are forced to navigate the damaged streets, while narrow sidewalks remain blocked by shops and hawkers. During rush hours, a five-minute walk can take twenty minutes.

“Even light rain floods the entire area. The only road is occupied by hawkers, the drains are blocked, and water has been standing in front of Al Raha Hospital for more than a year. Complaints to the city corporation brought no results,” said Jerin Tasnim, a local resident.

The main road from Kawla through Ashkona to the Hajj Camp has not been repaired for years. Some sections still have asphalt, others are bare, and large potholes make the route accident-prone. Auto rickshaws frequently overturn, leaving passengers injured.

Saju, a ninth-grade student at Haji School and College, said: “The road condition has been terrible for a year. I have seen many people fall, and I slipped once myself. The city corporation should repair this immediately.”

The situation is similar on Amtala College Road and Boro Mosque Road, where broken surfaces and stagnant water have even flooded shops and homes. Landlords are struggling to find tenants. Tea stall owner Mohammad Asim said his shop goes under waist-deep water during rain, forcing him to close. “In May, army personnel came to measure the road, but work has still not started,” he added.

Dhaka University student Mahiba Tuba said: “It feels risky as soon as I sit on a rickshaw. A few days ago, I saw a child fall right in front of me. Even healthy people cannot sit comfortably in an auto or rickshaw. For the elderly, the sick, or pregnant women, it is extremely difficult. With a little rain, even the sidewalks become unusable.”

Residents are demanding immediate road repairs, cleaned drains, and the start of the underpass project. They warn that if work does not begin soon, life during the monsoon will become even more unbearable for Ashkona residents.

Project Safety Manager Altaf Hossain said: “We will complete the roadwork within the next month. During Hajj, work was suspended for about a month, and then rain delayed progress for nearly two months. At present, work has resumed and is expected to finish within one month. Regarding encroachments, we patrol and evict regularly, but they return as soon as they get a chance.”

Md Shafiqul Islam, executive engineer of Region 7 at Dhaka North City Corporation, said residents have suffered for a long time. “We have already received approval from the administrator, and the project will begin very soon. Hopefully, work will start shortly.”