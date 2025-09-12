Friday, September 12, 2025

Khelafat Andolan demands cancellation of music, transgender teachers in primary schools

Khelafat Andolan demanded the recruitment of Islamic religious instructors as replacements

The Bangladesh Khelafat Movement held a protest rally demanding the cancellation of the appointments of music and transgender teachers in primary schools on Friday, September 12, 2025 following the Jummah prayers. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 03:26 PM

The Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan held a protest rally demanding the cancellation of the appointments of music and transgender teachers in primary schools.

The demonstration began from Baitul Mokarram following Friday prayers, proceeded through various streets of Paltan and concluded upon returning to Baitul Mokarram.

During the protest, the participants said that the decision to appoint music and transgender teachers in primary schools should be revoked and replaced with the recruitment of Islamic religious instructors.

Topics:

Primary EducationBaitul Mukarram
