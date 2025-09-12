Khelafat Andolan demands cancellation of music, transgender teachers in primary schools

The Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan held a protest rally demanding the cancellation of the appointments of music and transgender teachers in primary schools.

The demonstration began from Baitul Mokarram following Friday prayers, proceeded through various streets of Paltan and concluded upon returning to Baitul Mokarram.

During the protest, the participants said that the decision to appoint music and transgender teachers in primary schools should be revoked and replaced with the recruitment of Islamic religious instructors.