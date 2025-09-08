DMP imposes traffic curbs, firearms ban for Ducsu polls Tuesday

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed traffic restrictions to maintain security and order around the upcoming central student union (Ducsu) election at Dhaka University and has also prohibited carrying or displaying firearms and explosives on the campus.

On Monday, DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali issued two separate notices.

The first notice stated that, in the interest of public order and security, all gatherings, as well as carrying or displaying firearms and explosives, are banned at Dhaka University and its adjacent areas from 8pm on Monday to 12pm on Thursday.

The second notice issued special traffic directives. It said that, due to the Ducsu election, vehicle access will be restricted in the Shahbagh, Nilkhet, Banglamotor, Shahidullah Hall, and Fuller Road areas. However, the ban will not apply to ambulances and emergency service vehicles.

The notice further stated that special traffic management will be in place in Dhaka on the election day. Drivers and passengers have been requested to use alternative routes during this period.

The DMP authorities said the measures were taken to ensure a smooth electoral environment on the Dhaka University campus and surrounding areas, with special monitoring to prevent any untoward incidents.