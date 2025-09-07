Monday, September 08, 2025

DU teachers warn of irregularities in Ducsu polls

Leader from Dhaka University Teachers’ Network placed 10 cautionary demands at a press conference held at Madhur Canteen

Leaders from Dhaka University Teachers’ Network place 10 cautionary demands at a press conference held at Madhur Canteen. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 03:25 PM

Dhaka University Teachers’ Network has expressed concern over possible irregularities centring the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

The organization’s leaders placed 10 cautionary demands in this regard at a press conference held at the university’s Madhur Canteen on Sunday.

The leaders of the network said that their observation of the 2019 Ducsu election revealed that the polls were not fully fair. Based on that experience, they raised several proposals and demands ahead of this election. While one or two of those were implemented, several important issues remain unaddressed. They stressed that the administration must pay attention to those as well.

The 10 demands placed at the press conference are as follows:

  1. Strengthen security without shutting entry points. Let everyone know who will control access.

  2. Include female teachers in verifying the identity of female students.

  3. Ensure transparency in the appointment of polling officers.

  4. Extend voting hours till 5pm.

  5. Ensure polling agents can remain inside.

  6. Publish guidelines for journalists and polling agents.

  7. Appoint teachers and officers to manage queues outside booths.

  8. Take strict action against the spread of rumours or false information.

  9. Provide restrooms for observers and agents.

  10. Hold the Election Commission and administration accountable in cases of non-transparency.

DucsuDhaka University (DU)
