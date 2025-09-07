DU teachers warn of irregularities in Ducsu polls

Dhaka University Teachers’ Network has expressed concern over possible irregularities centring the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

The organization’s leaders placed 10 cautionary demands in this regard at a press conference held at the university’s Madhur Canteen on Sunday.

The leaders of the network said that their observation of the 2019 Ducsu election revealed that the polls were not fully fair. Based on that experience, they raised several proposals and demands ahead of this election. While one or two of those were implemented, several important issues remain unaddressed. They stressed that the administration must pay attention to those as well.

The 10 demands placed at the press conference are as follows: