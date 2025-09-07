Ducsu 2025: A race of fragile alliances and shifting sentiments

As the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Duscu) election 2025 approaches, an analysis of social and digital media trends, sourced from Shared Today, reveals a fragmented and highly competitive landscape.

The traditional political dominance of single panels appears to be over, with a mixed outcome now the most probable scenario.

The fallout of fragmentation

The most significant dynamic shaping this election is the visible disunity within the Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council (BDSC) panel, which emerged from the July uprising.

Several prominent BDSC leaders—including Tahmid Al Mudasir, Ashiqur Rahman Jim, Abu Salehin Ayon and Sanjana Afifa Aditi—have decided to run independently or join rival panels.

This internal discord has led to the resignations of key figures like Moktosen Muktar, who cited frustration with "party-linked politics," and Mahin Sarkar, who is now contesting for general secretary from another independent panel.

Abdul Kader, the BDSC VP candidate, acknowledged that these divisions could negatively impact the panel's prospects.

This fragmentation is likely to damage voter trust in the BDSC's unity and effectiveness and increases the risk of vote splitting.

JCD's strategic advantage

This internal disarray within the BDSC has created a strategic opening for the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).

The JCD panel, with VP candidate Md Abidul Islam Khan and GS candidate Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim, has a disciplined, nationwide network aligned with the BNP.

While the July movement activists are split, JCD has been able to consolidate its support across halls, giving it an advantage.

Social media analysis indicates that JCD has a high organizational presence and steady news visibility, suggesting stable momentum.

The rise of independent candidates

In contrast to the BDSC's struggles, the Independent Alliance led by Umama Fatema is gaining significant traction. With prominent BDSC figures now running independently, Umama's panel may attract disillusioned BDSC supporters. Her campaign is positioned as a "fresh face" with strong credibility from the July uprising, appealing to voters who are disenchanted with traditional party politics.