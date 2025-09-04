Friday, September 05, 2025

DB arrests 8 Awami League leaders over Dhanmondi flash rally

The arrestees were actively involved in organizing rallies and attempting to create panic among public, police say

Police arrested eight leaders of Awami League. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 08:43 PM

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested eight leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organizations for planning and participating in a flash rally at Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Mohammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC) of the DMP Media Branch, confirmed the arrests in a press release on Thursday.

Operations were conducted in different areas of Dhaka from Wednesday night to early Thursday morning to make the arrests.

He said the individuals face multiple cases at different police stations across the city. They were allegedly trying to disrupt law and order and create panic among the public through organized flash rallies.

Those arrested are nSajibul Islam Hridoy, 23, organizer of the Dhanmondi flash rally; Abdullah Bin Aziz, 23, vice-president of Wari Thana Chhatra League; Raihan alias Polin, 28, worker of Lalbagh Swechasebak League; Shahadat Nabi Khoka, 42, member of the central sub-committee of Paltan Thana Awami League; Aminur Rahman Manik, 30, leader of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Swechasebak League; Jamil Hossain Polash, 58, president of Kalabagan Thana Awami League; Golam Mostofa, 50, secretary of Shariatpur Sadar Thana Awami League and Karar Shahriar Ahmad, 41, former president and chairman of Nikli Thana Chhatra League.

According to the DMP, Sajibul Islam Hridoy was arrested in Dhanmondi around 4am on Wednesday. Abdullah Bin Aziz was taken into custody from Wari in the morning, Raihan from Lalbagh at night, and Shahadat Nabi Khoka from Paltan. Subsequent arrests included Aminur Rahman Manik from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Jamil Hossain Polash from Dhanmondi, Golam Mostofa from Keraniganj, and Karar Shahriar Ahmad from Uttara.

The government recently declared the activities of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations banned. Since then, isolated programmes, including flash rallies, have reportedly been attempted in the capital. Law enforcement agencies say the arrested individuals were actively involved in organising these events and creating public panic.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Awami League (AL)
