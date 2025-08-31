Jahangir: Remain united against any move to foil upcoming polls

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has urged all quarters to remain vigilant and united against any attempt to thwart the upcoming 13th Parliamentary Election.

"They (Awami League) will definitely try to foil the upcoming election. We seek cooperation from all concerned including the political parties and media so that they can't succeed," he said.

The home adviser made the comments while responding to questions about possible conspiracy to foil the national election following a meeting of the core committee on law and order at his ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday.

"There might be differences of opinion. But, all the political parties should remain united forgetting all the personal and political interests to start journey towards democracy with an aim to achieve greater interest for the nation," he said.

The home adviser said the unity that emerged among the political parties during the ouster of the fascist Awami League government on August 5, 2024, should prevail again.

Otherwise, he warned that the cohorts of the fascist can create a disorder and subversive situation.

Replying to another question, Jahangir said the law enforcement agencies are completely ready to hold the next election in a free, fair, neutral and festive manner.

Spontaneous participation of the people is important for holding a participatory election, he said, adding that political parties should encourage people to participate in the election.