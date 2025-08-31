Sunday, August 31, 2025

Journalist assaulted by mob in Keraniganj

Victim said the attack was carried out in retaliation for two consecutive news reports he had published against the accused

 

Keraniganj Model Police Station, Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 02:13 PM

A journalist was assaulted by a mob allegedly at the instigation of local Awami League leaders at Khola Mora in Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka.

The victim, journalist Arif Samrat, said a group of 8–10 people led by Awami League leader and local influential Monjur Islam and his associates stopped his motorbike and assaulted him by creating a mob.

They also threatened to kill him, he alleged.

Arif said the attack was carried out in retaliation for two consecutive news reports he had published against the accused.

Witnesses recorded the incident on video and posted it on Facebook, where it went viral on Friday and Sunday.

Following the incident, Arif lodged a complaint with Keraniganj Model police station.

Keraniganj Press Club and Dhaka District Press Club strongly protested the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

Keraniganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monirul Haque Wali said they are investigating the matter and those responsible will be brought under law after investigation.

Topics:

KeraniganjMob attackAssault on Journalist
