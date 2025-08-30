ISPR: 5 army personnel injured in Kakrail

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Friday said a violent clash took place between activists of two political parties in Kakrail, Dhaka, creating unrest in the area.

According to ISPR, the incident occurred around 8pm, leaving several people injured, and the army and police were deployed to control the situation.

Initially, the police tried to manage the crowd, but the violence increased, which made them seek the army’s help, as some police members were also attacked during the clash and injured.

The law enforcement asked both sides to remain calm, respect the law, and resolve their differences peacefully, but some party activists ignored the warnings, organized mob violence, and attacked the police.

Around 9pm, they held a torch march, threw bricks, and tried to set fire to buildings, and the mass people’s movement in nearby areas like Bijoynagar and Nayapaltan was seriously disrupted.

The statement said the army tried its best to avoid use of force, but eventually its hand was forced.

The army said five of its members were injured while helping to restore order.

ISPR stressed that the government of Bangladesh has a zero-tolerance policy against mob violence and the army is ready to act firmly against any violence to ensure public safety, peace, and law and order.

Meanwhile, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam strongly condemned the “brutal attack” on Nurul Haque Nur, leader of Gono Odhikar Parishad, calling him a “courageous voice” of the time.

Alam said that Nur, as a student leader, played an important role in leading the anti-quota reform movement in 2018, inspiring young people to fight against injustice and demand fairness.

He added that recently, Nur and his organisation supported the people during the July Uprising, standing for democracy, accountability, and dignity.

Additionally, Alam described Nur’s arrest and alleged torture in custody during the uprising as serious violations of human rights and an attack on the democratic aspirations of the people by the Hasina government.

“I am sure the authorities will investigate the attack,” he said.