ISPR: 11 arrested during joint operation in Geneva Camp

Authorities recovered a large quantity of drugs, cash, and various locally-made weapons, the press release has said

The photo showing the arrest of SK Zillani and other members of the Bunia Sohel gang with locally made weapons during an operation by a unit under the 46 Independent Infantry Brigade in Mohammadpur. August 27, 2025. Photo: ISPR
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 04:11 PM

Eleven suspects were arrested on Tuesday night during a joint operation led by the Bangladesh Army at Sectors 3, 7, and 8 of Geneva Camp under Mohammadpur Police Station, targeting the Buniya Sohel Gang.

Despite a thorough search, Buniya Sohel himself was not apprehended, according to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) on Wednesday.

Authorities recovered a large quantity of drugs, cash, and various locally-made weapons reportedly used in criminal activities.

Among those arrested, four drug dealers were handed over to the Department of Narcotics Control, while seven others, including Sheikh Jilani, were transferred to Mohammadpur Police Station, facing cases of attempted murder and prior homicide, the release said.

The Bangladesh Army reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding national peace and security, noting that operations against illegal arms, explosives, and criminal activities will continue.

Topics:

Bangladesh ArmyMohammadpur
