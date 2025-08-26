Milestone Tragedy: Victims' families demand school relocation from runway zone

Families of the victims of the Milestone School and College plane crash on Tuesday placed a nine-point demand, including its relocation from the runway area.

The demands were raised at a press conference held at the National Press Club.

Victim Fatema’s uncle Leon Mir, Tanvir’s father Rubel and Mariam Umme Afia’s mother, spoke at the event.

Their 9 demands are:

1. A fair investigation and justice against Milestone College for violating rules and pushing children into danger through coaching business.

2. Ban on coaching business in all educational institutions across the country.

3. Financial penalty for Milestone College authorities to support victim families.

4. Relocation of Milestone College from the runway area.

5. Removal and trial of those behind Milestone College’s coaching business.

6. Removal and legal action against teachers spreading falsehoods and abusive comments on social media, and steps by the government to stop harassment of the victim families.

7. Publication of CCTV footage by Milestone College to reveal the true picture of the incident.

8. Implementation of government compensation as per a lawyer’s public-interest writ.

9. Relocation of Air Force training activities to uninhabited areas.